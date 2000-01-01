Company Profile

Prodware SA is a France-based company that specializes in providing computer and information technology integration services for small and medium-sized companies. The services provided by the company include Deployment Methodology, Managed Services, Delivery Excellence Center, Training & Learning, Hosted Solutions and Prodware Business Consulting among others.Prodware SA is engaged in publishing and integration of management software. The Company also designs, engineers and deploys decisional information systems; and designs and implements network applications and securitization.