Prodware SA (EURONEXT:ALPRO)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALPRO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALPRO

  • Market Cap€35.720m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALPRO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010313486

Company Profile

Prodware SA is a France-based company that specializes in providing computer and information technology integration services for small and medium-sized companies. The services provided by the company include Deployment Methodology, Managed Services, Delivery Excellence Center, Training & Learning, Hosted Solutions and Prodware Business Consulting among others.Prodware SA is engaged in publishing and integration of management software. The Company also designs, engineers and deploys decisional information systems; and designs and implements network applications and securitization.

Latest ALPRO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .