Prodways Group SA (EURONEXT:PWG)
- Market Cap€139.090m
- SymbolEURONEXT:PWG
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINFR0012613610
Company Profile
Prodways Group SA is a manufacturer of industrial and professional 3D printing machines for aeronautics and dentistry industries. It operates in Systems Division offering 3D printing systems and products division manufacturing 3D printed parts.