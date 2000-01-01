Company Profile

PROG Holdings Inc is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through more than 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the district of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The firm operates in two segments Progressive Leasing and Vive Financial. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the Progressive Leasing segment that offers lease-to-own transactions mainly to credit-challenged consumers, through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, via in-store, mobile, and online solutions.Aaron's Inc is a retailer of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances and household accessories. It also offers lease-purchase solutions to customers of traditional retailers and revolving credit products.