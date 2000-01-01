Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc is an oncology company focused on developing and commercializing targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to treat cancer. Its portfolio includes AZEDRA (to treat malignant and recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma); 1404 and PyL (imaging agents for prostate cancer); 1404 Index and PyL (analytical tools for analysis and indexing of images for prostate cancer); 1095 (treatment of metastatic prostate cancer); PSMA ADC (treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer); and EXINI boneBSI (an analytical Bone Scan Index tool from bone scintigraphy images, currently sold in Europe and Japan). Its partnered products are RELISTOR (sold in the U.S., EU, Australia, and Canada) to treat opioid-induced constipation, and the PRO 140 HIV treatment.Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops innovative medicines and other technologies to identify, target and treat cancer. Its pipeline drugs include AZEDRA and 1095; 1404 and PyL; and imaging analysis tools.