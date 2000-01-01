Progenity Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PROG)
North American company
Company Profile
Progenity Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing molecular testing products. The company is translating innovation into precision medicine through diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on genomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. The firm generates its revenue from molecular laboratory tests, principally from the sale of Innatal, Preparent, and pathology molecular testing.