Progenity Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PROG)

North American company
Market Info - PROG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PROG

  • Market Cap$520.290m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PROG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74319F1075

Company Profile

Progenity Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing molecular testing products. The company is translating innovation into precision medicine through diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on genomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. The firm generates its revenue from molecular laboratory tests, principally from the sale of Innatal, Preparent, and pathology molecular testing.

Latest PROG news

