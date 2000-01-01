Company Profile

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG (PWO) is a Germany-based supplier to the automotive industry. It develops and manufactures advanced metal components and systems in lightweight construction for automobile safety and comfort. The company produces mechanical components for electrical and electronic applications, including electric motor housings, components for electric drives, housings for electronic control units and for various other circular components. Geographically its business can be seen in the region of Germany, Canada, Czech Republic, China, and Mexico.Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG (PWO) is a Germany-based supplier to the automotive industry. It develops and manufactures advanced metal components and systems in lightweight construction for automobile safety and comfort.