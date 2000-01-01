Company Profile

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 20 million personal auto policies in force and is the fourth- largest auto insurer in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the U.S. and Canada and directly via the Internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.Progressive Corp is an insurance holding company which provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services.