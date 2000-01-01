Progressive Path Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1581)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1581

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1581

  • Market CapHKD141.100m
  • SymbolSEHK:1581
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG725391026

Company Profile

Progressive Path Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in construction works & the provision of construction machinery rental services in Hong Kong. It offers construction machinery rental services include rental of construction machines & construction vehicles.

Latest 1581 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .