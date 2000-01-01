Progressive Planet Solutions Inc (TSX:PLAN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PLAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PLAN

  • Market CapCAD1.330m
  • SymbolTSX:PLAN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74337Q1019

Company Profile

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc is a junior exploration company which is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets. Its projects include Z1 Zeolite, Thompson Bros., and Buckingham.

Latest PLAN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .