Prologue SA (EURONEXT:PROL)
- Market Cap€16.960m
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- ISINFR0010380626
Prologue SA is engaged in the design and publication of software platforms for use in deploying, operating, and maintaining professional applications.