European company
Company Info - PROL

  • Market Cap€16.960m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:PROL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010380626

Company Profile

Prologue SA is engaged in the design and publication of software platforms for use in deploying, operating, and maintaining professional applications.

