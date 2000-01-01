Prominence Energy Ltd (ASX:PRM)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRM
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:PRM
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU0000070328
Company Profile
Prominence Energy NL is an oil and gas exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects. Its project includes Bowsprit Oil Project.Sun Resources NL is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas projects. The Company has geographical segments are classified as Australasia and USA.