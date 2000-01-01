Promociones Renta y Mantenimiento Socimi SA (XMAD:YPMR)
Market Open Price0.00
Previous Close0.00
Volume-
52w Low/High-
Last Trade Price0.00
Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YPMR
Market Cap€8.150m
SymbolXMAD:YPMR
IndustryReal Estate
SectorREIT - Residential
Currency
ISINES0171613005
Company Profile
Promociones Renta y Mantenimiento Socimi SA is a real estate investment company providing real estate development services. The Company develops residential property throughout Spain.