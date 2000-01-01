Promotora de Informaciones SA A (XMAD:PRS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRS
- Market Cap€1.046bn
- SymbolXMAD:PRS
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINES0171743901
Company Profile
Promotora de Informaciones SA is a multimedia group in Spain and Portugal. It operates in various business segments such as Education, radio, press, and audiovisual segment.