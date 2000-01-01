Promotora de Informaciones SA A (XMAD:PRS)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRS

  • Market Cap€1.046bn
  • SymbolXMAD:PRS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINES0171743901

Company Profile

Promotora de Informaciones SA is a multimedia group in Spain and Portugal. It operates in various business segments such as Education, radio, press, and audiovisual segment.

Latest PRS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .