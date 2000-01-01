Property Connect Holdings Ltd (ASX:PCH)

APAC company
Market Info - PCH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PCH

  • Market CapAUD1.710m
  • SymbolASX:PCH
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PCH2

Company Profile

Property Connect Holdings Ltd is engaged in developing technology for usewithin the Australian realestatemarketwitha focus of themassive US multi‐ family apartmentmarket. The company's products include LiveOffer.

