ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PUMP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PUMP

  • Market Cap$1.082bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PUMP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74347M1080

Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp is an oilfield services company providing hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services to upstream oil and gas companies.

Latest PUMP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .