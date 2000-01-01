Company Profile

ProPhase Labs Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of homeopathic and health products. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements and other remedies in the United States. Its products include TK supplements such as Legendz XL, Triple Edge XL, a daily energy and stamina booster, and Super ProstaFlow to support prostate and urinary health. It is also engaged in the research and development of potential over-the-counter drug, natural health products, supplements, personal care & cosmeceutical products.