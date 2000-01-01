ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH)

North American company
Market Info - PRPH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRPH

  • Market Cap$21.950m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PRPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74345W1080

Company Profile

ProPhase Labs Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of homeopathic and health products. It is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements and other remedies in the United States. Its products include TK supplements such as Legendz XL, Triple Edge XL, a daily energy and stamina booster, and Super ProstaFlow to support prostate and urinary health.ProPhase Labs Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of homeopathic and health products. It is also engaged in the research and development of potential over-the-counter drug, natural health products, supplements, personal care & cosmeceutical products.

Latest PRPH news

