Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp is a Canada based exploration and development stage company primarily focusing on the development of its Gibellini Vanadium project, which is an open-pit, heap-leach project in North America. Its other projects include Pulacayo silver-zinc- lead project, Ulaan Ovoo coal project, and Titan Fe-Ti-V project. Geographically, its properties are in Canada, the United States which is the key revenue generator, Mongolia, and Bolivia.Prophecy Development Corp is a Canadian public company. The company's main objective is to develop Gibellini primary vanadium mining project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production.