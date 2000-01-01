Prophecy Development Corp (XETRA:1P2N)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1P2N

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1P2N

  • Market Cap€23.600m
  • SymbolXETRA:1P2N
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74347D2077

Company Profile

Prophecy Development Corp is a Canadian public company. The company's main objective is to develop Gibellini primary vanadium mining project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production.

Latest 1P2N news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .