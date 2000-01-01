Prophecy Development Corp (XETRA:1P2N)
Company Profile
Prophecy Development Corp is a Canadian public company. The company's main objective is to develop Gibellini primary vanadium mining project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production.