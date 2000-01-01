Prophecy International Holdings Ltd (ASX:PRO)

APAC company
Company Info - PRO

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:PRO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PRO6

Company Profile

Prophecy International Holdings Ltd designs, develops and markets computer software applications and services. The company's product includes Snare a comprehensive set of event monitoring and analysis tools designed to address critical auditing and security requirements and eMite a service intelligence platform delivering personalised, role-based dashboards for IT service management. Geographically the business activity is conducted through the region of Australia.

