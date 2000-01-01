Prophecy International Holdings Ltd (ASX:PRO)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRO
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:PRO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PRO6
Company Profile
Prophecy International Holdings Ltd designs, develops and markets computer software applications and services. The company's product includes Snare a comprehensive set of event monitoring and analysis tools designed to address critical auditing and security requirements and eMite a service intelligence platform delivering personalised, role-based dashboards for IT service management. Geographically the business activity is conducted through the region of Australia.Prophecy International Holdings Ltd designs, develops and markets computer software applications and services.