ProPhotonix Ltd (LSE:PPIR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PPIR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PPIR

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:PPIR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINUSU743121142

Company Profile

ProPhotonix Ltd is an independent designer and manufacturer of LED systems, and a manufacturer of laser modules and a distributor of laser diodes.

Latest PPIR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

PPIR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .