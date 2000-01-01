ProPhotonix Ltd (LSE:PPIX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PPIX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PPIX
- Market Cap£1.440m
- SymbolLSE:PPIX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINUS7434651060
Company Profile
ProPhotonix Ltd is an independent designer and manufacturer of LED systems, and a manufacturer of laser modules and a distributor of laser diodes.