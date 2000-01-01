ProPhotonix Ltd (LSE:PPIX)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PPIX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PPIX

  • Market Cap£1.440m
  • SymbolLSE:PPIX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7434651060

Company Profile

ProPhotonix Ltd is an independent designer and manufacturer of LED systems, and a manufacturer of laser modules and a distributor of laser diodes.

Latest PPIX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

PPIX Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .