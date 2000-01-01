Pros Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PRO)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRO

  • Market Cap$1.940bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PRO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74346Y1038

Company Profile

Pros Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based revenue and profit realization software solutions to business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. Its solutions assist customers in growing revenue, modernizing business processes, and supporting profitability by leveraging prescriptive analytics and data science-based decision-making technology. The company derives revenue from licensing software solutions, subscriptions to its cloud offerings, and maintenance fees. The firm generates revenue in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East regions.Pros Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based revenue and profit realization software solutions to business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. Its solutions assist customers in growing revenue, modernizing business processes, and others.

Latest PRO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .