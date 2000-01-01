ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE (XETRA:PSM)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PSM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PSM

  • Market Cap€3.140bn
  • SymbolXETRA:PSM
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000PSM7770

Company Profile

ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE is a broadcasting television company. It business is spread across five segments; Commercial Television, Premium Pay Television, Print Media, Radio Stations, and Digital offering services across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Latest PSM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .