Company Profile

Prospech Ltd is a mining exploration company focused on gold and silver exploration with projects in Slovakia. The company's projects include Hodrusa-Hamre Project, Nova Bana Project, Rudno Project, Pukanec Project, Jasenie Project, and Cejkov-Zemplin Project.

