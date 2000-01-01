Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD37.750m
  • SymbolASX:PSC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000PSC9

Company Profile

Prospect Resources Ltd is a Southern Africa focused Lithium and Gold mining and exploration company. Its projects include Arcadia Lithium project, Gwanda East project and Penhalonga Gold Project.

