Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC)
- Market CapAUD37.750m
- SymbolASX:PSC
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000PSC9
Prospect Resources Ltd is a Southern Africa focused Lithium and Gold mining and exploration company. Its projects include Arcadia Lithium project, Gwanda East project and Penhalonga Gold Project.