Prospector Metals Corp (TSX:PPP) Share Price

Company Profile

Prospector Metals Corp, formerly Ethos Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of economically viable mineral properties. The projects of the company are La Purisima, Gaffney, Perk-Rocky, Iron Point, Campbell, Toogood, and others.Ethos Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration stage company. It is principally engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of economically viable mineral properties.