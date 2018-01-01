Prospector Metals Corp (TSX:PPP) Share Price

PPP
Prospector Metals Corp
North American company
Basic Material
Gold
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Prospector Metals Corp, formerly Ethos Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of economically viable mineral properties. The projects of the company are La Purisima, Gaffney, Perk-Rocky, Iron Point, Campbell, Toogood, and others.Ethos Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration stage company. It is principally engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of economically viable mineral properties.
TSX:PPP
CA74359L1058
CAD
Loading Comparison
Latest PPP News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News