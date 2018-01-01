Prospector Metals Corp (TSX:PPP) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Prospector Metals Corp

Prospector Metals Corp, formerly Ethos Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of economically viable mineral properties. The projects of the company are La Purisima, Gaffney, Perk-Rocky, Iron Point, Campbell, Toogood, and others.Ethos Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration stage company. It is principally engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of economically viable mineral properties.

