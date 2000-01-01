Prosper Construction Holdings Ltd (SEHK:6816)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6816

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6816

  • Market CapHKD640.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:6816
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7279E1017

Company Profile

Prosper Construction Holdings Ltd provides marine construction services to the private and public sectors. Its services include dredging and marine construction, reclamation, port construction, foundation engineering, among others.

Latest 6816 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .