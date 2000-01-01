Prosper Construction Holdings Ltd (SEHK:6816)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6816
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6816
- Market CapHKD640.000m
- SymbolSEHK:6816
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG7279E1017
Company Profile
Prosper Construction Holdings Ltd provides marine construction services to the private and public sectors. Its services include dredging and marine construction, reclamation, port construction, foundation engineering, among others.