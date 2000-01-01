Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB)

North American company
Company Info - PB

  • Market Cap$4.336bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7436061052

Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares Inc follows a community bank model and provides multiple services to individuals and small to midsize businesses. It operates more than 200 branches in Texas, most of them around the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, and Austin metropolitan areas. Its $5 billion loans are heavily weighted toward real estate, with commercial mortgages, consumer mortgages, and construction loans constituting roughly 40%, 25%, and 10% of its portfolio, respectively.Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Prosperity Bank. It provides range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

