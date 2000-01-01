Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd (SEHK:803)

Market Info - 803

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 803

  • Market CapHKD159.890m
  • SymbolSEHK:803
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG7274T1523

Company Profile

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd is engaged in mining and trading of iron ore and raw materials. It is also involved in trading of clinker, cement & building materials, mining & processing of granite products.

Latest 803 news

