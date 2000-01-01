Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd (SEHK:803)
Company Profile
Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd is engaged in mining and trading of iron ore and raw materials. It is also involved in trading of clinker, cement & building materials, mining & processing of granite products.