Company Profile
Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust, or Prosperity REIT, owns a property portfolio in the decentralized business districts of Hong Kong. The company's segment based on geographical includes The Metropolis Tower, Prosperity Millennia Plaza, 9 Chong Yip Street, Prosperity Place, Trendy Centre, Prosperity Center, and New Treasure Centre. It derives the maximum rental income from the Metropolis Tower.Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust owns a property portfolio that consists of office buildings, commercial buildings, for industrial and office use. The company primarily rents out the properties for commercial use.