808
Company Profile

Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust, or Prosperity REIT, owns a property portfolio in the decentralized business districts of Hong Kong. The company's segment based on geographical includes The Metropolis Tower, Prosperity Millennia Plaza, 9 Chong Yip Street, Prosperity Place, Trendy Centre, Prosperity Center, and New Treasure Centre. It derives the maximum rental income from the Metropolis Tower.Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust owns a property portfolio that consists of office buildings, commercial buildings, for industrial and office use. The company primarily rents out the properties for commercial use.

Latest 808 news

Currently there for this company.