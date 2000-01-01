Prospero Silver Corp (TSX:PSL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PSL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PSL

  • Market CapCAD1.440m
  • SymbolTSX:PSL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7436242076

Company Profile

Prospero Silver Corp is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties. The firm operates through the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties segment.

Latest PSL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .