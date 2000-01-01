Prosperous Printing Co Ltd (SEHK:8385)
- Market CapHKD200.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8385
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINHK0000376159
Prosperous Printing Co Ltd is a provider of printing products to Hong-Kong based print brokers. It is engaged in printing of children's books, educational textbooks, leisure and lifestyle books and other printed materials.