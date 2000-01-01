Company Profile

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC is a British Oil and Gas investment company. Its investment policy is to acquire and invest in companies and projects within the natural resources and energy sector with potential for growth and income. The company's strategy is to acquire a portfolio of investments in oil and gas projects that are at various stages of the development cycle and which represent highly attractive opportunities on a risk/reward basis.Prospex Oil and Gas PLC is engaged in acquiring and/or investing in companies or projects within the natural resources or energy sector with potential for growth and/or income.