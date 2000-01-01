Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTIX)
Market Cap$41.340m
SymbolNASDAQ:PTIX
IndustryHealthcare
SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
ISINUS74365N1037
Company Profile
Protagenic Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It provides treatments for mood, anxiety, depression and neurodegenerative disorders by using peptide-based and brain active therapeutics. The company's lead compound, PT00114, is a synthetic form of Teneurin Carboxy-terminal Associated Peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. It has also created a portfolio of novel neuropeptides that are in various stages of development and preclinical evaluation for the treatment of mood disorders.Protagenic Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the discovery, research and development of novel, naturally occurring human brain hormones for the treatment of depression, mood, anxiety, and other neurodegenerative disorders.