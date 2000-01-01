Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PTGX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PTGX
- Market Cap$193.170m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PTGX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS74366E1029
Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary peptide-based technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs.