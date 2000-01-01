Protech Home Medical Corp (TSX:PTQ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PTQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PTQ

  • Market CapCAD83.530m
  • SymbolTSX:PTQ
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINCA74365L3056

Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp, formerly Patient Home Monitoring Corp provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies and services to patients. The company's services consist of oxygen therapy, self-testing, equipment solutions, sleep apnea treatment.

Latest PTQ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .