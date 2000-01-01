Protective Insurance Corp Class B (NASDAQ:PTVCB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PTVCB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PTVCB
- Market Cap$231.090m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PTVCB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINUS74368L2034
Company Profile
Baldwin & Lyons Inc is a US company which is engaged in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance and also acts as a reinsurer for limited risk. It also provides private passenger automobile products and workers' compensation.