Company Profile

Proteome Sciences PLC is protein biomarker research and development. The company uses high sensitivity proprietary techniques to detect and characterize differentially expressed proteins in diseases for diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic applications. The company's only reportable segment is the sale of goods and biomarker services. It generates maximum revenue from the TMT product. Geographically, it has a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.Proteome Sciences PLC is protein biomarker research and development. The company uses high sensitivity proprietary techniques to detect and characterize differentially expressed proteins in diseases for prognostic and therapeutic applications.