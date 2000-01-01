Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PIQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PIQ
- Market CapAUD22.590m
- SymbolASX:PIQ
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PIQ0
Company Profile
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd is a biological research and drug discovery company. The Company provides diagnostic, therapeutic and analytical services.