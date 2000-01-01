Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO)

North American company
Market Info - PRTO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRTO

  • Market Cap$6.540m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PRTO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74371L1098

Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics Inc is an late-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease.

Latest PRTO news

