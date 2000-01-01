Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRLB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRLB

  • Market Cap$2.702bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PRLB
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7437131094

Company Profile

Proto Labs Inc is an online and technology-enabled manufacturer of on-demand three-dimensional printed, computer numerical control machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production.

Latest PRLB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .