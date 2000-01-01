Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC and its subsidiaries are manufacturers of hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell systems for mobile, maritime and stationary applications. It offers OEM fuel cell systems products, power supply, and solar battery storage products. The company is organized into only principal operating division, Green Energy. Its primary geographic markets are Germany, Europe, and the rest of the world of which Europe generates a majority of revenue.Proton Power Systems PLC and its subsidiary designs, develops, manufactures and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems as well as the related technical components.