North American company
  Market Cap: $570.230m
  Symbol: NASDAQ:PRVB
  Industry: Healthcare
  Sector: Biotechnology
  • Currency
  ISIN: US74374N1028

Company Profile

Provention Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the sourcing, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease.

