Company Profile

Provexis PLC is a British food company. It is engaged in developing and licensing the Fruitflow, which is a heart health functional food ingredient for the functional food sector. Fruitflow is a patented natural extract from tomatoes which has been shown in human trials to reduce the propensity for aberrant blood clotting, typically associated with cardiovascular disease. It generates revenue from DSM Alliance Agreement; Fruitflow+ Omega 3 and Other income.Provexis PLC is engaged in developing and licensing the proprietary Fruitflow, which is a heart-health functional food ingredient for the functional food sector.