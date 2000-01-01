Providence Gold Mines Inc (TSX:PHD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PHD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PHD
- Market CapCAD4.330m
- SymbolTSX:PHD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA7437541039
Company Profile
Providence Gold Mines Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration and evaluation of its mineral property located in, California, United States and British Columbia, Canada. The company holds the interest in Tuolumne and Conuma properties.