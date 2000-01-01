Providence Resources (EURONEXT:PZQA)

European company
Market Info - PZQA

Company Info - PZQA

  • Market Cap€7.670m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:PZQA
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00B66B5T26

Company Profile

Providence Resources PLC is an Irish based oil and gas exploration company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland. The company projects include Barryroe, North Celtic Sea; Diablo, Southern Porcupine; Dunquin South, Southern Porcupine; Newgrange, Goban Spur; Avalon, Southern Porcupine; and others. Its only reportable segment being Republic of Ireland exploration assets.Providence Resources PLC is an upstream oil and gas company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore the island of Ireland.

