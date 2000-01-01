Company Profile

Providence Resources PLC is an Irish based oil and gas exploration company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland. The company projects include Barryroe, North Celtic Sea; Diablo, Southern Porcupine; Dunquin South, Southern Porcupine; Newgrange, Goban Spur; Avalon, Southern Porcupine; and others. Its only reportable segment being Republic of Ireland exploration assets.