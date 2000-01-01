Provident Financial Services Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PFS)
- Market Cap$1.474bn
- SymbolNYSE:PFS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional
- Currency
- ISINUS74386T1051
Provident Financial Services is the holding company for The Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank. The company provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, and certain counties in Pennsylvania. The company's strategy emphasizes growing high-return businesses in nonstandard markets, and maintaining a secured capital structure. Commercial loans represent a plurality of the company's loans, followed by construction loans. Net interest income is the largest portion of the company's net revenue.