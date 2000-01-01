Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS)

North American company
Market Info - PFS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PFS

  • Market Cap$865.850m
  • SymbolNYSE:PFS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS74386T1051

Company Profile

Provident Financial Services is the holding company for The Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank. The company provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, and certain counties in Pennsylvania. The company's strategy emphasizes growing high-return businesses in nonstandard markets, and maintaining a secured capital structure. Commercial loans represent a plurality of the company's loans, followed by construction loans. Net interest income is the largest portion of the company's net revenue.Provident Financial Services Inc is a financial service provider operating through its subsidiary. The company provides banking services to individual and business customers. Net interest income is the largest portion of the company's net revenue.

Latest PFS news

