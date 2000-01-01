Provident Financial (LSE:PFG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PFG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PFG

  • Market Cap£1.153bn
  • SymbolLSE:PFG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1Z4ST84

Company Profile

Provident Financial PLC is a consumer finance company that offers personal credit products for consumers in the UK non-standard lending market. It owns Moneybarn, which specializes in car finance for consumers in the non-standard credit market.

Latest PFG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

PFG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .