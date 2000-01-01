Company Profile

Proximus, formerly known as Belgacom, is Belgium's incumbent telephone operator, offering fixed-line and wireless phone services, broadband Internet access, and pay-television service. Increasingly it is packaging these services together into a quad-play service. The firm sells converged services through both its consumer and enterprise divisions. It also owns Tango, the second- largest wireless operator in Luxembourg, and various small companies that help it provide information and communication technology services. Its international carrier services division is one of the four largest in the world, with particular success in mobile, serving more than 250 operators, which was strengthened in 2017 with the acquisition of TeleSign.Proximus SA is a telecommunication service provider. The company's service offering includes fixed-line and wireless phone services, broadband Internet access, and television service. It also owns information and communication technology service business.